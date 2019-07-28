Bost bill would make Cahokia Mounds a national park

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Ill.) has introduced legislation to establish national park status for the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site.
That would include mounds in Madison, St. Clair, and Monroe counties in Illinois, as well as Sugarloaf Mound in St. Louis. The park would be managed between the park service and local stakeholders.
Cahokia Mounds is a 2,200 acre state historic site made up of more than 70 mounds.
“The Mississippian Culture, with Cahokia Mounds as its hub, was once the largest urban center in North America. Many Native American nations and tribes have origins in the Mississippian culture, and their stories and heritage must not be forgotten,” said Mary Vandevord, President and CEO for HeartLands Conservancy. “Thanks to the leadership and tremendous political support of Congressman Bost, along with Congressmen Clay, Davis, and Shimkus and Senator Durbin, the State of Illinois, and the efforts of Native American tribes and nations, archaeologists, communities, and partner agencies and organizations across the country, we are one step closer to elevating and preserving Cahokia Mounds and other mound groups of the Mississippian Culture for people to experience now and for generations to come through this bi-state national historical park.”
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources currently oversees the site, and announced their support last year for national park status.
In May of 2019, the Illinois House of Representatives backed a resolution supporting the status.
The site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, a National Historic Landmark, and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
