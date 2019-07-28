Bost bill would make Cahokia Mounds a national park

“The Mississippian Culture, with Cahokia Mounds as its hub, was once the largest urban center in North America. Many Native American nations and tribes have origins in the Mississippian culture, and their stories and heritage must not be forgotten,” said Mary Vandevord, President and CEO for HeartLands Conservancy. “Thanks to the leadership and tremendous political support of Congressman Bost, along with Congressmen Clay, Davis, and Shimkus and Senator Durbin, the State of Illinois, and the efforts of Native American tribes and nations, archaeologists, communities, and partner agencies and organizations across the country, we are one step closer to elevating and preserving Cahokia Mounds and other mound groups of the Mississippian Culture for people to experience now and for generations to come through this bi-state national historical park.”