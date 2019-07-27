28th Annual ‘Coats for Kids’ golf scramble in Franklin Co.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Golfers will hold a scramble in Franklin County, Illinois on Monday, July 29 to raise funds to benefit area kids.
Members of the Egyptian Building and Construction Trades Council are hosting their annual Coats for Kids Golf Scramble at the Franklin County Country Club.
Coats for Kids, Inc. through the Egyptian Building Trades has raised enough funds over the years to meet the clothing needs of over 10,800 kids, according to President Matt Donklin.
In the fall, area school teachers request the coats and clothing for children in need in their schools and then go shopping for them.
“The working men and women who are part of the labor unions that make up the Egyptian Building Trades across the region step up each year for this program,” said Coats for Kids, Inc., President Matt Donkin. “They continue to show the caring spirit that makes this region special.”
Tax deductible contributions can still be made by calling ROE #21 at (618) 438-9711.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.