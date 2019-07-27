Sen. Mitch McConnell to speak at Fancy Farm Picnic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another major politician has added his name to the list of speakers at The 139th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will attend Fancy Farm, the traditional start of the general-election campaign season.
McConnell joins plenty other big names at the state’s premier political event, including Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Democrat Attorney General Andy Beshear.
Beshear is challenging Bevin in the November election.
Bevin is returning after skipping the last two Fancy Farm picnics.
Senator Rand Paul will not be at Fancy Farm, his spokesperson saying that Paul will be on a mission trip performing eye surgeries.
The 139th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will take place August 3rd.
