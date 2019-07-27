MISSING: McCracken County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman with Alzheimer’s who left with unknown man

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly woman with Alzheimer’s.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Mary Edith Ford, 77, was last seen at the Waffle House on Clarks River Road at 12:25 a.m. Mary got into an early 2000s white Buick sedan, possible a Century or a LaSabre with Kentucky plates. The driver was a white male in his 50s or 60s.
Mary was last seen wearing a pink hat with the word “God” on the front, a pink checkered jacket and khaki pants. She is Five-foot two-inches tall weighing approximately 180 pounds and walks with a cane.
Anyone with information about Mary’s whereabouts or the identity of the male is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719.
