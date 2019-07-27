Man on ATV leads law enforcement on chase

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man riding an ATV led deputies on a late-night chase on Thursday, July 26.
It happened in the Wingo and Water Valley area of Graves County, Kentucky.
Deputies were called to the area about people riding ATVs on private propery without the owner’s permission.
A deputy tried to stop one rider traveling north in the southbound lane of US 45 South in Water Valley.
Joshua French, 36, reportedly didn’t stop and cut through the Water Valley Pentecostal Tabernacle parking lot. He proceeded into a field behind the church and then through yards along US 45 South.
A deputy and Kentucky State Police trooper located French again on Marshall Avenue. French then cut across a yard trying to elude the deputy when he hit a ditch and wrecked the ATV.
French tried to run but was captured after a short chase and placed under arrest.
French was medically cleared at an area hospital and was then taken to the Graves County Jail.
French was charged with operating an ATV on a highway, fleeing/evading, reckless driving and served with a Fulton County District Court bench warrant for failure to appear.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.