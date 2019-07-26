Looks like a nice weekend for the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We are set for a nice weekend. Temperatures are running a few degrees warm than what we have seen the past couple of days but still not too bad for this time of the year. This evening will remain mostly clear with temperatures falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s.
Saturday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will reach the upper 80s with the heat index approaching 90 degrees.
The rest of your weekend looks warm and breezy at times. Highs Sunday will be close to 90 with the heat index reaching the lower 90s.
