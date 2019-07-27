Illinois gov. signs legislation removing statue of limitations on sex crimes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Legislation signed by the Illinois governor on Friday has removed statue of limitations on a number of sex crimes.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law HB 2135 on Friday, July 26 that removes the statue of limitations on criminal sex crimes.
That includes criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
The law goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Prosecution for criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, or aggravated criminal sexual abuse may be commenced at any time rather than within 10 years of statue of limitations.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.