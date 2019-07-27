Goldschmidt homers again as Cardinals beat Astros 5-3

Astros right-hander Gerrit Cole (11-5, 3.03 ERA) will face Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 2.82 ERA) in the second game of the three-game series Saturday. Cole leads the majors with 205 strikeouts. He is 6-0 with a 1.94 ERA since June 1. Ponce de Leon is 1-0 and has not allowed an earned in three interleague appearances, all in relief.