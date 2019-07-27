First Alert Saturday Outlook

Another subtle pattern shift will develop as we get into the upcoming work week. Another disturbance at the jet steam level will slide southeastward into our region Monday afternoon….and bring a weak cold front through the area. This looks to represent our best chance of rain for the week ahead. Behind the front, light northerly flow will moderate temps and dew points again for a few days….keeping it just slightly more comfortable than normal. Rain chances after Monday will be pretty low again…with only slight chances into the following weekend. As we get into August the tropical season usually begins to crank up, but right now things are pretty quiet.