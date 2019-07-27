First Alert Saturday Outlook

After a cooler week, we’re going to be ‘back to normal’ for the weekend as high pressure aloft combines with light southwest surface winds to give us seasonably hot but mainly dry conditions. With a bit more moisture and humidity around, we’ll see a few more cumulus clouds and even an isolated afternoon shower, especially Sunday. Otherwise we’ll have highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and lows in the 60s to near 70…with dew points in the upper 60s to near 70. Not a heat wave, but closer to normal for late July.
Another subtle pattern shift will develop as we get into the upcoming work week. Another disturbance at the jet steam level will slide southeastward into our region Monday afternoon….and bring a weak cold front through the area. This looks to represent our best chance of rain for the week ahead. Behind the front, light northerly flow will moderate temps and dew points again for a few days….keeping it just slightly more comfortable than normal. Rain chances after Monday will be pretty low again…with only slight chances into the following weekend. As we get into August the tropical season usually begins to crank up, but right now things are pretty quiet.
