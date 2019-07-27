First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

As we get into early next week an upper ridge will be inching westward a little bit once again, allowing for light northerly flow aloft to develop over the Mississippi Valley. This will drive a weak cold front through the Heartland Monday night…and push it a little to our southeast on Tuesday. Best chance of showers and maybe a few storms looks to be Monday evening into Tuesday morning but this system is looking a bit weak so rainfall may be scattered. A few showers could linger into Tuesday morning east of the Mississippi…otherwise the remainder of next week looks mostly dry and a touch less humid once again….with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s…slowly warming again by the following weekend.