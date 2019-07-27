ESPN: David Ortiz out of hospital, to rehab at home

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2016, file photo, Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz encourages the crowd from the dugout during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. Former Boston Red Sox slugger Ortiz was shot and wounded in his native Dominican Republic, his father told ESPN on Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Source: Elise Amendola)