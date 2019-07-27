5 in custody following homicide investigation in Ripley County, Mo.

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people are in custody after a homicide investigation in Ripley County, Missouri.
According to Ripley County Sheriff Mike Barton, the remains of a body were found and five residents were taken into custody pending formal charges.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and coroner’s office are assisting in the investigation.
Names will be released after formal charges are filed with the prosecuting attorney’s office.
