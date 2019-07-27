Churches unite to help honor couple who helped save a southern Ill. town from flooding

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - Alexander County, Illinois is still dealing with devastating flooding that surrounds communities in the northern part of the county.
However, the water is still going down, roads are opening back up and the end of this horrible disaster is going slowly going away.
With the months long floodfight, there have been helping hands along the way to protect and save the homes and businesses.
Among those people is Brenda Gilpin and her husband Stacie that temporarily moved into the community of East Cape Girardeau to help sandbag and save their daughter's home and the homes in the neighborhood.
Heartland News joined the Spark Ministries and the Bridge Church who joined together to help give back to the couple that helped out so much.
"They have come down on their own time to a community they don't even live in," Spark Ministries Sarah Webb said. "They brought supplies, they maintained pumps by supplying fuel out of their own pocket and they have been here for a very long time."
Webb said that it's great to see the water go down and the streets reopen, however, it's a battle that has now entered a new territory and is far from over.
"It's very far from normal," Webb said. "Now the clean up, the hard work. As I told someone before, it's hard watching the water come and you can't do anything about it, but now that the water is going away, there is a lot of work to be done and there are a lot of people who need help."
Representatives from both churches gave the Gilpins, monetary donations, as well as, cleaning supplies and other essentials to help with flooding efforts.
