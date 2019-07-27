Cape Girardeau Islamic Center to host backpack giveaway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau is working to make sure kids are prepared for the school year.
The center is hosting two backpack giveaways to help students in need.
Over the last few days, volunteers took time to fill about 500 backpacks with school supplies for students in Cape Girardeau and Carbondale.
Organizers say it’s a way to give back to the community.
“I remember seeing my first backpack when I was in school and the school supplies and those fancy rubbers and that stuff that we used to get so excited by those basic school supplies, and just to find out that there are so many in our community who don’t have the basic school supplies or a book bag to go to school with,” Ahmad Sheikh said, the event coordinator. “... We’re happy to supply those who don’t have them.”
The backpacks will be given to students for free.
Students can pick up supplies at the Islamic Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m.
In Carbondale, the giveaway will be held at the Muslim Center from 10 a.m. to noon.
Anyone with proper identification can pick up a backpack. Identification can include things like a DFS card or a letter from the school.
The center says they’ve given away more than 3,700 free backpacks in the Heartland since 2011.
“It’s really amazing to see the smiles on the face of those children when they get the backpacks,” Sheikh said.
