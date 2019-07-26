Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois recieves $673K from FAA

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marion, Illinois airport has received thousands of dollars to reimburse the recently completed new airline terminal project.
According to Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois recieved $$673,000 from the Federal Avaiation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“Investing in our airports is key to Illinois’ economic success,” Sen. Durbin said. “The funding announced today will help modernize our aviation infrastructure and improve the experience for Southern Illinois travelers. I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to bring these important investments to our state.”
“Investing in our airports boosts the local economy and strengthens our state’s transportation systems,” Sen. Duckworth said. “This funding will help ensure Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois has the necessary resources to improve operations and support local jobs. I will continue to advocate for federal funding that makes our aviation system safer and more reliable and a driver of economic development in Southern Illinois.”
“This funding completes a ten-year $15 million investment that has provided southern Illinois a modern airline terminal facility for years to come,” said airport director Doug Kimmel.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.