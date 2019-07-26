7/25/19 - Stuff the Bus

Do you realize many Heartland families spend more on back to school supplies than they do on Christmas gifts? Raising three kids I can tell you first hand that back to school time scared me financially. According to the 2019 back to school survey by Deloitte, the average family spends $519 on back to school related expenses. That's a lot of money for any family budget. Think about how overwhelming it can be for large families and students in need.
Too often, children show up for the first day of school with nothing and teachers are left to fill in those gaps. That’s why KFVS12, Walmart, Wither's Broadcasting, the United Way, and the Salvation Army are teaming up for Stuff The Bus, to help families in more than 30 heartland school districts. And this year Saint Francis Healthcare Systems stepped up to sponsor our event.
The way it works is simple. Walmart shoppers are asked to pick up a few extra items to donate to the kids. Teachers, counselors, and supporting agencies are then able to hand out supplies to the most vulnerable in our communities. They know which children need assistance, and they are able to discreetly help those that do. So if you see a yellow school bus or volunteers taking school supply donations at your local Walmart this Friday and Saturday, please help! Monetary donations are also gladly accepted by the United Way and Salvation Army, and will be used to purchase more school supplies.
Please help us Stuff The Bus with school supplies because our children are our future and they are what makes this A Better Heartland.
This is just one of many opinions. If you'd like to comment we want to hear from you. Use the e-mail or mailing address below to submit your comments. Be sure to include your name and hometown in case we use your comment on the air.
A Better Heartland/KFVS
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.