7/25/19 - Stuff the Bus

The way it works is simple. Walmart shoppers are asked to pick up a few extra items to donate to the kids. Teachers, counselors, and supporting agencies are then able to hand out supplies to the most vulnerable in our communities. They know which children need assistance, and they are able to discreetly help those that do. So if you see a yellow school bus or volunteers taking school supply donations at your local Walmart this Friday and Saturday, please help! Monetary donations are also gladly accepted by the United Way and Salvation Army, and will be used to purchase more school supplies.