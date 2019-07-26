Soldiers leave Owensboro for deployment to Qatar

A family hugs before the second group of soldiers is deployed Friday from Owensboro
By Tanner Holbrook and Jill Lyman | July 26, 2019 at 9:15 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 3:18 PM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - More than 150 Kentucky soldiers are starting their deployment to the Middle East.

The National Guard says the 206th Engineer Battalion will be stationed at the US Central Command in Qatar.

The first group boarded the plane at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The second group left the armory 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday, there was a special deployment ceremony at the Owensboro Convention Center.

“I am extremely confident in the abilities of each Soldier to accomplish our mission. We have worked hard over the last 20 months to prepare for this deployment and the dedication to mission accomplishment these Soldiers have shown is noteworthy,” said Lt. Col. Michael Lawson, commander for the 206th.

The unit was last deployed in 2006 to Kuwait during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Since Sept. 11, 2001, the Kentucky National Guard has mobilized more than 18,000 Soldiers and Airmen in support of the Global War on Terror.

