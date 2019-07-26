Solar farm opened in Perryville, Mo.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A Solar Farm in Perryville, Missouri is open for business. With a snip of those big scissors, Citizen's Electric in Perryville, Missouri opened its second solar farm to customers. The panels are situated along Highway 51. Officials said if things go well, a third solar farm may be on the way.
“I think you'll see more of community solar whether it's going to be in our service area,” said Manager of Member Services Steve Elsea. “I'm hopeful that our members continue to respond and with that as Wabash looks to expand their solar portfolio it wouldn't surprise me if we would get another array in southeast Missouri.”
Officials say Perryville Solar farm will produce about 80-homes-worth of energy each year.
The first solar farm site opened along I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.