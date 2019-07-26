Police: Woman found sex offender lurking in her fenced in yard

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a sex offender is now facing charges because he doesn’t have identification, and he failed to register.
Officers were called to N. Elliott Street Thursday night because a woman reported a shirtless man was in her fenced in yard.
The woman says the man told her someone tried to break into her garage overnight. She says he told her she shouldn’t walk around her house nude at night, and if she does, she should close her blinds.
The police say the woman told them man she doesn’t do that, and he needed to leave.
Police say they found the man, Chad Williams, at N. Garvin and Florida Street.
They say he’s a lifetime sex offender and has lived in Evansville since April without registering.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.