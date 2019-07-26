Police: Man “extremely intoxicated” on park bench arrested

Police: Man “extremely intoxicated” on park bench arrested
Mayfield Police arrested James Gray for public intoxication on the morning of Friday, July 26.
By Steve Pobst | July 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 11:00 AM

MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested for public intoxication on the morning of Friday, July 26.

While following up on a case investigation, a Mayfield Police officer came upon James Gray, 61, near Windhaven Court.

The officer reports he found Gray allegedly passed out on a park bench.

The arresting officer described Gray as being “extremely intoxicated”.

Gray was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place and transported to the Graves County Jail.

According to the Mayfield Police Department, Gray was a person of interest in the case the officer is investigating.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.