Police: Man “extremely intoxicated” on park bench arrested

MAYFIELD, KY. (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man was arrested for public intoxication on the morning of Friday, July 26.
While following up on a case investigation, a Mayfield Police officer came upon James Gray, 61, near Windhaven Court.
The officer reports he found Gray allegedly passed out on a park bench.
The arresting officer described Gray as being “extremely intoxicated”.
Gray was arrested for alcohol intoxication in a public place and transported to the Graves County Jail.
According to the Mayfield Police Department, Gray was a person of interest in the case the officer is investigating.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.