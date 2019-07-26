Perryville, Mo. seeing more homeless people than usual

Perryville, Mo. (KFVS) -Police in Perryville are getting a growing number of calls about a problem without a simple solution.
Police Chief William Jones said, those calls are about the increasing number of homeless people who call Perryville home.
Andrew Wolk calls Perryville home but doesn't have a place to live.
"It's not somewhere where anybody will really want to be," Wolk said.
“It’s miserable you don’t have a bed to sleep in, you don’t have a shower to take, " Wolk said.
Wolk's been on the streets since January. Perryville has a crisis center, but it only offers women a place to stay.
“They’re staying in the park and they’re everywhere," Bob Ray’s the President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society said. “We give them unlimited access for clothes and we also help them with food."
Ray said they try to help people get off the streets, but it’s not a permanent fix.
“Not much we can do for them except put them up in a motel for a night or two," Ray said.
Police Chief William Jones said, it’s against city ordinance to sleep in public places and repeat offenders will receive a citation. Andrew Wolk is one of them.
“I was pretty aggravated after he gave me a ticket I asked him if he can help me put my stuff somewhere he goes we’re not here for that," Wolk said.
Wolk wants to find work. In fact, he has a job interview on Saturday. But tonight, he’s not sure where he’s going to sleep.
“You have to have sleep to keep running and you have to have energy to keep motivation to find a job," Wolk added.
Chief Jones said, they’ve seen an increase in cases of loitering and trespassing. They haven’t seen an increase in serious crimes.
