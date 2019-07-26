Marquette Tech Dist. receives $750K in federal grant funding

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Marquette Tech District Foundation was awarded $750,000 in federal grant funding.
It’s part of $23 million in grants awarded by the Economic Development Administration’s Regional Innovation Strategies i6 Challenge program and aimed at expanding entrepreneurship nationwide and that will be coupled with $26 million in matching funds.
The funding will reportedly be used to expand the model of a Tech District from Cape Girardeau into the Rural Delta Tech Innovation Network that will support rural communities throughout the Delta.
The organization has raised $596,000 in matching funds with an additional $887,600 in-kind for a total of $2.2 million to support the initiative over the next three years.
The Marquette Tech District Foundation is a non-profit corporation “dedicated to improving the quality of life for residents by accelerating economic development through technology and high-growth companies.”
