Man surprises wife with an Amazon Prime package birthday cake


Man surprises wife with an Amazon Prime package birthday cake
For her birthday, a husband got his wife a cake of exactly what she ordered. (Source: CNN)
July 26, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated July 26 at 10:40 AM

(CNN) - A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife's birthday.

Waylon McGuire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things.

It’s not an Amazon Prime package, but it sure looks like one.

When you order a lot from Amazon..you get an Amazon box cake. . . . #amazon #birthdaycake #i❤️amazon #hubbydidgood #photo #instagood #pictures #present

Posted by Emily McGuire Photography on Friday, July 19, 2019

Waylon McGuire bought a cake decorated like a delivery box.

His wife, Emily, said it made her laugh so hard.

The couple posted pictures on Facebook, racking up hundreds of shares and likes.

Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina created the cake.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.