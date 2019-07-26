$2.7M expansion for Lyon Co. based hemp grower expected to create jobs

“With each hemp-related announcement, Kentucky cements its place at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry,” Gov. Bevin said. “Resonate Foods is one of the local companies to greatly benefit from a rise in customer demand, as represented by their recent success. As companies like Resonate expand, the commonwealth will continue to work to ensure they have every opportunity to succeed. This announcement is great news for the Lyon County community, and we are grateful to this company for its commitment to the Bluegrass State.”