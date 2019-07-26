$2.7M expansion for Lyon Co. based hemp grower expected to create jobs

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - A Lyon County, Kentucky based hemp grower and processor, plans to expand its presence with a $2.7 million investment that is expected to create at least 16 full-time jobs.
According to Gov. Matt Bevin, Resonate Foods, LLC expansion’s first phase would include greenhouses, drying buildings and equipment. Other plans include a state-of-the-art craft processing lab to extract, distill and refine hemp into wholesale and retail products at scale.
“With each hemp-related announcement, Kentucky cements its place at the forefront of this rapidly growing industry,” Gov. Bevin said. “Resonate Foods is one of the local companies to greatly benefit from a rise in customer demand, as represented by their recent success. As companies like Resonate expand, the commonwealth will continue to work to ensure they have every opportunity to succeed. This announcement is great news for the Lyon County community, and we are grateful to this company for its commitment to the Bluegrass State.”
“Resonate is honored and proud to be part of the honest and hardworking hemp economy in West Kentucky,” said Matt Willse, president and founder of Resonate. “As a craft hemp company, we create differentiated artisanal hemp products founded on quality, consistency and dependability. We are happy and thankful to be home here in Lyon County, and look forward to continuing to invest in the local community and expand our network of trusted suppliers and customers here and in the region.”
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said the company continues a positive trend in the Commonwealth.
“At the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, we have the vision that Kentucky will be the epicenter of hemp production and processing in the United States,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Expanding our processor base is key to that strategy. I’d like to thank Resonate Foods for their continued support of Kentucky’s hemp industry and wish them well as they execute their plans to create jobs in Lyon County.”
Rep. Chris Freeland, of Benton, said the area has been a hot-bed for hemp activity during the industry’s resurgence.
“Western Kentucky has been ground zero for the resurgence of industrial hemp, a crop that has a storied history in the commonwealth and is now providing new economic opportunities for our farmers and rural communities,” Rep. Freeland said. “The expansion of Resonate Foods is terrific news for Lyon County, and hopefully just the beginning in the continued success of the hemp industry.”
For more information on Resonate Foods, visit http://www.resonatefarms.com/.
