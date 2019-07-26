Lawmakers re-introduce legislation to improve school bus safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Representative Steve Cohen (Tenn-09) re-introduced the “School Bus Safety Act” to help keep students safe and prevent accidents.
The legislation would implement safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board making sure there are seat belts at every seat and buses are equipped with stability control and automatic braking systems. The bill would also create a grant program to help school districts modify school buses to meet those needs.
“No parent should have to worry about the safety of their children when they get on a school bus, but school buses often lack seat belts and other basic safety equipment that every parent demands,” Duckworth said. “Nothing is more important than protecting our children, which is why I’m proud to be re-introducing the School Bus Safety Act with Rep. Cohen to help prevent accidents, make accidents less severe and implement other commonsense safety recommendations that will save lives.”
“There’s no more precious cargo than school-aged children entrusted by their parents for a ride to school to get a good education,” said Cohen. “The commonsense measures called for in this legislation will save young lives. I am pleased to re-introduce this legislation with Senator Duckworth to make school buses across the country safer while helping often financially strapped school districts modify their school bus fleets. We’ve seen too many deaths in school bus accidents in Tennessee and elsewhere and it’s past time we act to save young lives.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.