KSP Post 1 Administrative phone lines down, 911 working

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police Post 1 Administrative phone lines, are having technical difficulties. If you have an emergency, your call will be answered. All 911 calls are operational at this time.
KSP Post 1 takes administrative calls for Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Fire Agencies, Lyon County EMS, and Eddyville Police Department.
All non-emergency calls should be made to: (270) 856-3721 until further notice.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.