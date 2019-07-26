Jonesboro business feels relief as Rte. 3 opens

JONESBORO, Il. (KFVS) - Many businesses in the area feel relieved knowing that route 3 is opening this afternoon.
The assisstant manager at Hebrewz Coffee House in Jonesboro said they get a lot of people stopping by who are traveling from other states and with Route 3 being closed not many people were passing by their store.
“We are super excited. We are ready to get back on the flow again. We like being busy here. We work on getting our drive thru to go fast and so it’s been fast but it’s been fast because we haven’t had a lot of people in. So we are ready to get more," said Erin Collow.
She said to boost local traffic they added ice cream to their menu.
