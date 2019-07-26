First Alert Friday Forecast

After a seasonably warm and humid weekend, the pattern will shift a bit again early next week as the upper high moves back to the west again….allowing a weak cold front to move through northwest to southeast on Monday into Monday night. This should be strong enough to give us our next good chance of showers and thunderstorms. Behind this front, light northwest flow will help bring our temps and dew points back down a little bit once again….although it won’t be as cool as it was earlier this week. In any event, it looks like temps and humidity levels next week will be just a bit below average as we continue with a western ridge/eastern trough pattern….with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.