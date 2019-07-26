Cool and Calm with Patchy Fog this AM

Temperatures this morning in the low to mid 60s with light cloud cover further north. Patchy fog is possible during the early morning hours. Today is expected to be another mostly sunny day with high temps in the mid to upper 80s. The heat will build a bit more, near the low 90s, as we head into the weekend, but it is looking to stay dry. More moisture will return into the Heartland over the next several days causing stick conditions into the end of the weekend into next week.