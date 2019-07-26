Complaint leads to drug arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A complaint call to police in Graves County, Kentucky leads to the arrest of a man wanted on a McCracken County warrant.
The call came in at approximately 5:06 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 from a residence at 3840 KY 303.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said 40-year-old Jeremy Warren was in the front yard yelling.
When a detective, a sergeant and a chief deputy with the Sheriff’s Office arrived they found Warren.
During their investigation, law enforcement reported they also allegedly discovered Warren in possession of methamphetamine and drug related items.
Warren was arrested and transported to the Graves County Jail.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Warren was also served a McCracken County warrant for failure to appear.
