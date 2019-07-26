Carbondale man sentenced to 34 years in prison for armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 34 years in prison for an incident near the Carbondale High School on August 3, 2018.
Nicholas A.M. Hastings, 24, was sentenced on Friday, July 26 in the Jackson County Circuit Court to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on charges of armed robbery; and a concurrent sentence of 19 years on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. Both sentences are to be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
He was found guilty by a Jackson County jury on April 18, 2019.
In the afternoon hours of August 3, 2018, near the Carbondale Rebound High School, the victim got into the rear driver seat of a car that his high school classmate was driving.
Hastings was seated in the front passenger seat. He reportedly turned to the victim, pointed a gun at him and demanded his property.
The victim complied, and as the victim was trying to get out of the car, Hastings shot the victim in the abdomen.
The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca Blomer was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.