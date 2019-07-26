Cape Girardeau receives 3 awards at Missouri Main Street conference

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape brought home three awards from the annual Missouri Main Street conference held in St. Louis on July 24-26.
Zickfield’s Jewelry & Gifts was named the Missouri Main Street Business of the Year.
Old Town Cape Historic Landmark Preservation Group won Best Large Scale Project for repurposing the Marquette Hotel and H&H Building.
Isle Casino of Cape Girardeau won Premier Partner.
Each year, the group has the opportunity to nominate up to four businesses, projects or individuals to compete with other Missouri Main Streets in order to win prestigious titles such as Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Creative New Event, etc.
In April, they submitted four nominations to be considered for various awards. All four were chose as semi-finalists with three going on to win.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.