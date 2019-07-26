3 arrested for residential burglary in rural West Frankfort, Ill.

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Three people were arrested following a burglary investigation in Franklin County, Illinois.
The residential burglary happened on Wednesday, July 24 at a rural West Frankfort home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Timothy K. Vice, 37, of West Frankfort, Illinois was charged with residential burglary, theft, possession of a weapon by a felon, and violation of an order of protection.
Bradley J. Braden, 35, of Elgin, Illinois was charged with residential burglary, theft, and possession of a weapon by a felon.
Miriam Espinosa-Jimenez, 45, of Elgin Illinois was charged with residential burglary and theft.
Braden and Vice were being held on a bond of $100,000 bail. Espinosa-Jimenez was being held on $75,000 bond.
