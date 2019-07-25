Williamson Co., Ill. to get 40 new power poles, upgraded power lines

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The power grid in Williamson County, Illinois will get a little stronger in coming months.
According to Ameren Illinois workers, they are installing 40 power poles and 5.5 miles of power lines in Williamson County.
This is expected to enhance electric service reliability and reduce outages for customers.
Ameren officials said construction has already begun.
“This project is another key step in our long-range plans to construct a more robust electric grid to meet our customers growing needs,” said Jason Klein, Division Director. “We’re excited to bring these enhancements to our customers in Williamson County.”
This will tie together the Herrin South substation to the Cambria substation.
Officials said the alternate pathways this installation provides will give power in the event of an outage for around 600 customers.
Power lines are being upgraded to 12-kV along Sycamore Road, Cruise Road and Vermont Street in Carterville to add more capacity to the local grid, officials said.
As crews upgrade these areas road closures are planned for Vermont Street in Cambria and lanes closures for Sycamore Road in Carterville.
The $880,000 project should be completed in early October.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.