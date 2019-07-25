What you need to know July 25

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 25.
Enjoy another cooler and comfortable morning as we head into the end of the week.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures will be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s.
Light fog is possible across the Heartland this morning.
We’ll have sunny skies this morning and afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.
There are only a few more ‘cooler’ nights in the forecast before temps heat up into the upper 60s to low 70s by the weekend.
Day time high temperatures will return back near average in the upper 80s, and the moisture in the atmosphere will increase as well causing sticky conditions heading into next week.
This is also a period of time we will watch for rain/storms.
- One person was injured in a fire at a Murphysboro hot dog stand on Wednesday, July 24.
- It’s not what thieves took, but what they apparently left behind that makes a Bollinger County burglary so unusual.
- Crews are working on a section of highway 51, 60, 62 in Ballard County where the highway has eroded.
- It’s the time of year to get outside and mow the lawn, but cleaning up grass clippings can make a huge difference.
Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin, said yes to marrying her longtime boyfriend.
Police are searching for a suspect accused of flashing a former member of the Israeli military.
