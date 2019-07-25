Portageville wants voters to approve funding for a school resource officer

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Folks in Portageville may feel some Deja Vu when they head out to vote in the upcoming special election.
That’s because they will be voting on an issue, they approved last year regarding a school resource officer for Portageville schools.
“The issue was on the ballot last year,” said Officer Chris Cooley.
In 2018, voters in Portageville approved a quarter-cent sales tax to help fund a school resource officer for Portageville schools.
The problem is... “we didn’t know until after it was passed and got to the department of revenue that the class city that we are in is not allowed to pass a quarter-cent sales tax. There for the city had to put it on the ballot again,” said Cooley.
This year, if voters approve the tax, it will go through thanks to legislation from state representative Don Rone.
Officer Cooley has been a resource officer since 2002. If it passes, he can be the full-time, long-term resource officer.
He said he does more than just protect the kids.
"It helps build a bridge between the children and the police and the community as a whole and we have more good times than bad at the school,” said Cooley.
He said a quarter-cent is a small price to pay for safety.
“It’s just a quarter of a cent if the person spends four dollars the sales tax is a penny. I believe that our children’s safety is worth more than a penny,” said Cooley
