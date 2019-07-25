Murphysboro man arrested on multiple meth charges

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro, Illinois man was arrested after agents with Southern Illinois Enforcement Group executed a narcotics search warrant on Wednesday, July 24.
SIEG agents searched a home on S. Williams St. in Murphysboro.
The agents report seizing approximately 43 grams of crystal meth and a stolen gun from the home.
Montel Brown, 25, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of unlawful delivery of crystal methamphetamine.
SIEG said the investigation into the drug seizure is ongoing.
SIEG is a multi-jurisdictional unit of law enforcement members in southern Illinois.
The group is comprised agents from the Illinois State Police, Herrin Police Department and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
Contributing members of the group are from the Cambria, Carterville, Crainville, Creal Springs, Energy, Johnston City and Pittsburg Police Departments.
