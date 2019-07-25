Motorcycle driver attempts to avoid deer, overturns in Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcycle driver came away from a crash with injuries in Graves County, Kentucky.
According to sheriff’s office officials, they were called out for a crash on July 25 around 6:40 a.m.
Officials said the driver was heading north on KY 339 South near Franklin Road.
An investigation identified the driver to be 30-year-old Dustin Black of Clinton, Ky.
Officials said Black swerved when a deer ran out in front of him. He lost control and the motorcycle overturned.
Black and the motorcycle slid several feet before coming to rest.
Officials said he was transported to an area medical center for treatment of his injuries.
