Mo. National Veterans Memorial: Find coins on the wall, leave them

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - If you see coins on the wall, leave them.
That’s the message from Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.
They say when visitors leave coins on the wall, it signifies that someone visited to pay their respects. Different coins have different meanings.
- Penny - Someone visited
- Nickel - The visitor and a deceased soldier trained together at boot camp
- Dime - The visitor served with a soldier
- Quarter - The visitor was there when a soldier was killed
According to organizers of the Memorial, some visitors have also started leaving gold or silver dollars to signify they are family members of the deceased.
