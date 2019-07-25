Men’s soccer returns to Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Men’s National team will take on Uruguay on Tuesday, September 10 at Busch Stadium.
This will be the final match before the start of the Concacaf Nations League, a tournament which will help determine qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
It’s only the second time in 20 years the Men’s National Team played at Busch Stadium, following the 6-1 win against St. Vincent and the Grenadines in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Nov. 13, 2015.
Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. You can click here for more information.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m.
