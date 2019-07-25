Meal prep company to open new facility in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A meal preparation company expects to create 50 jobs after building a new facility in Benton.
The jobs will be created over the coming years with a $2.9 million investment by MegaFit Meals, LLC.
Executives at the company, which prepares fresh cooked, healthy meals and ships them across the U.S., plan to build a 16,000-square-foot distribution facility in the Southwest One Industrial Park.
This comes two years after they built a new facility in Calvert City.
“When we started this company four years ago, we never expected it to be where it is today,” said Billy Georgiou, owner and co-founder of MegaFit Meals. “We are really looking forward to expanding the business in our home town where our family started the first business here 46 years ago. We are proud to be a part of this community.”
MegaFit Meals is a USDA certified company that delivers meals to body builders and other elite athletes across the country.
Brothers PG and Billy Georgiou co-founded the business, the origin of which began in their parents’ restaurant in Benton.
During their bodybuilding days, the brothers used the restaurant to prepare their meals a week ahead to save time. Members of the pair’s gym took interest in ordering healthy, easy-prep meals for themselves, inspiring the idea for MegaFit Meals.
To encourage the investment and job growth in the community, on Thursday, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority preliminarily approved the company for tax incentives up to $600,000 through the Kentucky Business Investment program.
The performance-based incentive allows a company to keep a portion of the new tax revenue it generates over the agreement term through corporate income tax credits and wage assessments by meeting job and investment targets.
In addition, MegaFit Meals can receive resources from the Kentucky Skills Network, which offers no-cost recruitment and job placement services, reduced-cost customized training and job training incentives to companies.
