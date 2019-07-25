Man sentenced to 20 years in prison on rape, sodomy charges

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A McCracken County, Kentucky man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for charges including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse.
Rashod P. Jackson, 29 of Monroe Street was convicted in McCracken County Circuit Court of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual assault. The victim was less than 12 years of age.
Officials with the Paducah Police Department said a jury convicted Jackson on Wednesday, July 24 for crimes that had been ongoing for several years.
Jackson was sentenced to terms of 20 years for rape and sodomy charges. He was sentenced to five years on a sexual abuse charge. Officials said Jackson will serve the sentences concurrently.
The charges were enhanced because the victim’s age.
According to police, the victim told a parent about the abuse in September of 2017. The 11-year-old victim said the abuse had been occurring since they attended first grade.
In 2017 Jackson was arrested on a warrant charging him with first-degree rape. He was later indicted on the other two charges.
Officials said the case went before a jury Wednesday which resulted in the guilty verdict and two sentences.
Jackson was also convicted of criminal sexual abuse in Saline County, Ill. in 1998 and was sentenced to four years in the Menard Correctional Center.
At that time Jackson said the 1998 conviction stemmed from an incident where he had a intercourse with a 12-year-old when he was 18, according to police.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.