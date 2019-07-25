Man sentenced to life in prison for sodomy

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A man will serve life in a Missouri prison for statutory sodomy.
Jimmy Sloan was sentenced in Stoddard County on Monday, July 22.
“We are very pleased with this sentence of life imprisonment and believe that it is a very appropriate disposition for this crime," said Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russell Oliver. "Due to the sensitive nature of this crime and to protect the identity of the victim, no further comment will be made by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney”
