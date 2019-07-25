First Alert Thursday Outlook

The unusual jet stream pattern that brought us a shot of cooler and much less humid air from the north is gradually breaking down….allowing for a slow warming and ‘humidifying’ trend that will take us into the weekend. Tuesday’s northerly breeze will be a very light easterly breeze today…and then winds will become southerly tomorrow into the weekend. This will bring up air temps and dew points. However, building high pressure aloft will keep things mainly dry for a few more days, so we may doing a little watering for a change as things heat up and begin to dry out a bit.