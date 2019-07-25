First Alert: Light fog breaks for sunny skies and comfortable temps

(KFVS) - We’re waking up to another cool and comfortable morning as we head into the end of the week.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures are in the upper 50s north to mid 60s.
You may see light fog this morning.
We’ll have sunny skies this morning and afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.
We’ll only have a few more ‘cooler’ nights in the forecast before temps heat back up into the upper 60s to low 70s by the weekend.
Day time high temperatures will return back near average in the upper 80s, and the moisture in the atmosphere will increase as well causing sticky conditions heading into next week.
Early next week is also a period of time we will watch for rain/storms.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.