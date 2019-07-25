Expect More Sunny Skies but Slightly Warmer Temps Today

Enjoy another cooler and comfortable morning as we head into the end of the week. Temperatures in the upper 50s north to mid 60s. Light fog is possible across the Heartland this morning. Sunny skis this morning and afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.
Only a few more ‘cooler’ nights in the forecast before temps heat up into the upper 60s to low 70s by the weekend. Day time high temperatures will return back near average in the upper 80s, and the moisture in the atmosphere will increase as well causing sticky conditions heading into next week. This is also a period of time we will watch for rain/storms.
-Lisa
