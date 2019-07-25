Don’t get too close to the deer in your yard

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -They're on side the road, in your yard, crossing busy streets.
Seeing deer in Cape Girardeau is certainly nothing new but, getting too close can cause a typically gentle animal to become aggressive.
Meg Davis said seeing deer in and around Cape Girardeau is now a daily occurrence.
“Most of them, they’re not scared, and they’re not spooked you can walk right up to them,” she said.
She said they are even near homes.
“I’ve also almost seen them almost run into somebody’s garage,” Davis said.
Natural History Biologist Kevin Brunke said deer tend to mind their own business, unless they sense danger.
“They’re just like us and we want to have the best for our children, so if the deer see something that may be a threat to their fawn, they may be more aggressive,” he said.
Brunke said don’t try to feed them or interact with them. Make sure your children are a safe distance away.
He said deer will send clear signals if you’re getting too close.
“If a deer is looking nervous, or really focused on you and even have the posture of getting too aggressive, then back away,” he said.
Kevin Brunke also advised, if you’re trying to scare off a deer, make yourself appear larger and be loud.
