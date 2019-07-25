Crash blocks U.S. 62 intersection in McCracken County

the south end of KY 998/Olivet Church Road is blocked (Source: Pixabay)
By James Long | July 25, 2019 at 4:00 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 4:00 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 998/Olivet Church Road has closed at the U.S 62/Blandville Road intersection in McCracken County due to an semi truck crash on Thursday afternoon, July 25.

This crash doesn’t impact traffic on U.S. 62/Blandville Road. However the south end of KY 998/Olivet Church Road is blocked.

Estimated duration is 2 hours.

Drivers can detour via KY 1286/North Friendship Road and New Hold road, however trucks should seek an approved state route.

