Crash blocks U.S. 62 intersection in McCracken County

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 998/Olivet Church Road has closed at the U.S 62/Blandville Road intersection in McCracken County due to an semi truck crash on Thursday afternoon, July 25.
This crash doesn’t impact traffic on U.S. 62/Blandville Road. However the south end of KY 998/Olivet Church Road is blocked.
Estimated duration is 2 hours.
Drivers can detour via KY 1286/North Friendship Road and New Hold road, however trucks should seek an approved state route.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.