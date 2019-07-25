County officials want to add $1 surcharge to all cell phones to help fund 911 services

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - On August 6, 2019 county officials in New Madrid are asking voters to vote ‘yes’ on a ballot question that impacts 911 services in the county.
Right now, a 15% surcharge is added to all land lines to help fund 911 services.
But, as people continue to drop their land lines for cell phone the county wants to drop the surcharge and instead impose a monthly fee of one dollar to all phones. That includes mobile and landlines.
Presiding Commissioner, Mark Baker said right now the county is in the red because they are having to subsidize funding for 911 services.
“Who would want to do without 911 services? You don’t think about it until you have an event where you have to have an ambulance and you want them to get there real quick,” said Baker.
Right now, they are only getting around $100,000 dollars from landline surcharges and they believe with the change they will get around $300,000.
Baker said it costs about $450,000 to fund the service for the county.
