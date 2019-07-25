Carbondale NAACP receives grant to fill census positions

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has received funding to fill positions for the 2020 census.
The $130,000 will go to fill positions for a program coordinator, communications coordinator, and county outreach/engagement workers who will begin in August and continue through May 2020.
Branch President Linda Flowers said the grant specifically focuses on several southern Illinois counties, including Jackson, Williamson, Alexander, Jefferson, Marion, Saline, and Pulaski counties.
They will partner with local organizations, churches and school districts to provide census completion assistance in the targeted countries.
“We want to be as visible as possible in our efforts to make sure everyone understands the importance of being counted," Flowers said.
For more information contact Carl Flowers, Project Director at SOScenssusgrant@gmail.com or 618-203-1678.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.